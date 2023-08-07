ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars opened football practice on Monday as a favorite to return to the playoffs in 2023.

Cooper’s playoff legacy is really impressive.

The Cougars have been to the postseason every year but three since 1992. That’s 28 out of 31!

They enter this season with a streak of 16 straight playoff seasons.

It’s a great accomplishment, and the 2023 Cougars want to make 17 straight.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “Yeah! Tradition is one of those things that carry a lot of groups. We are blessed to have great tradition here at Cooper High School. These guys want to be a part of that. They want to leave a legacy of their own. We are not just satisfied with just getting in, but that’s the first step. We’re not doing that today. It doesn’t happen today. What we’ve got to focus on is the process in between and getting better every rep we have and we are hoping to do that each and every day.”

Austin Cummins and Kayden Garcia battling to be the starting quarterback this season.

Cooper opens the new year at Keller on Thursday, August 24.