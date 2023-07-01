ROSCOE, Texas (BCH Sports) – It’s off season for high school football across the Big Country and over in Roscoe, the Plowboys dealt with a lot of injuries during the 2022 season.

Now they are seeing some key returnees who made their way to full recovery.

One being sophomore Ivan McCann who tore his ACL in his right knee in which he was out for over nine months.

Throughout his recovery, McCann says he struggled with not being able to play, but it was the support of his teammates, coaches and family that helped him through it.

“When it happened I just thought it was going to be something minor, you know I’ll be back for next year the same just better. Then I started sitting out and I didn’t feel myself and I was upset not being out there helping my team win and seeing us just fall a part,” said Ivan McCann.

McCann added, “You know they always kept my head up and told me when I get back I’m going to be better than ever and they were right. You know I wasn’t myself during the season not even until the first round of playoffs, but now listening and trusting them and them still staying behind my back I’m good now I’m ready to go. It was rough it was a rough season all around but we’re all back and healthy and we’re ready to go.”

McCann says he’s looking forward to the upcoming season for his junior year.