Power surge keeps Abilene High alive in playoffs

The Abilene High Lady Eagles are getting ready for the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.

They are still alive thanks in large part to the power surge at the plate in the first round.

The Lady Eagles clubbed seven homeruns in their 2-game sweep of El Paso Montwood.

It’s an unreal demonstration of power that’s got to worry the rest of the teams Abilene High is going to face.

Jazzy Cantu said, “I think we have a really good lineup right now. All of us are clicking in the spots we’re at right now and I think we should keep it that way throughout the playoffs and going into state hopefully.”

Leila Musquiz said, “We we’re all together, hit the ball together, worked hard during practice and it just came to us.”

Lanay Carr said, “It’s gonna be a very memorable moment going down in history to have that many homeruns, especially in a playoff game, and with it being a playoff game, it feels really amazing. It’s that exciting feeling, it’s very estatic and the energy is crazy. Overall, it was a very good experience.”

Diana Silva said, “I think the girls played their hearts out and I think we did really good to get to where we’re at.”

The Lady Eagles take on Euless Trinity in a one-game playoff on Friday at 1 p.m.

That game is in Weatherford.