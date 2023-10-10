ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team looked almost unstoppable in Friday night’s game against Amarillo Caprock and won 55-0.

The offense was clicking all night.

When they didn’t hit on a big play, the Eagles were churning out long, sustained drives that controlled the clock, and Abilene High controlled the pace of the game.

Ball control is a goal in most games, and and they accomplished that mission against the Longhorns.

Fullen said, “In practice, we have a four minute session. We have a two minute session. We practice it every week and practice the countdown on the clock and make sure we don’t take shots with the running backs, if the receiver gets the first down, get down. At that point, first downs are touchdowns in that scenario. Those are things that we emphasis in practice. We work that from Week 1 all the way through, every single week.”

The Eagles come back home this week, and they have their hands full with Lubbock Cooper.

The Pirates and the Eagles are undefeated in district play.

Abilene High and Lubbock Cooper on Friday night at 7 p.m.