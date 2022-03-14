Hardin-Simmons senior Malik Pratt went to North Carolina this weekend to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships, in the 400M dash.

On Friday, he qualified for finals in the preliminaries with a personal best time of 48.64, which landed him in second place going into finals.

On Saturday, he finished 7th overall with a time of 49.15.

Pratt made history as a Cowboy for being the first Indoor All-American for HSU.

He isn’t done yet. Malik’s outdoor season starts as the Cowboys and Cowgirls compete at ACU in Abilene for the Wes Kittley Invitational, a three-day meet beginning on Thursday.