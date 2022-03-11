WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s indoor track senior Malik Pratt ran his way to the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships finals in the 400m with a prelim finish of second place at a Cowboy record time of 48.64 on Friday.

Pratt took the record earlier this season in the indoor 400m with the fastest time in the nation at 48.98 to qualify for the NCAA Championships this weekend. With his second-place finish in the prelim race, Pratt has qualified for the 400m finals on Saturday for a chance at a medal. The NCAA Indoor Championships 400m finals race will begin at 2:20 p.m. central.