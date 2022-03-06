INDIANAPOLIS, IN. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s track senior runner Malik Pratt was selected to compete at the NCAA Division III Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Pratt claimed the Cowboy school record in the 400m earlier this season, running a 48.98 which was best in the nation at the time. Pratt is currently ranked seventh with that time in all of Division III in the indoor 400m.

Pratt currently holds a share of four Cowboy records, all in a 400m. He holds the indoor and outdoor 400m and is a part of the 4x400m relay record for both indoor and outdoor track as well.

The NCAA Indoor Championships begin on Friday, with the men’s 400m prelim race at 1:30 p.m. The finals and championship race will take place on Saturday at 2:20 p.m.