Pregame Party planned for ACU Baseball vs. Texas Tech in Midland

ABILENE — Abilene Christian’s Alumni Relations office announced its playing host to a free pregame party at Midland Christian School (2001 Culver Dr.) prior to the Tuesday, April 7 ACU Baseball game vs. Texas Tech.

The party runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature barbecue sandwiches from Mac’s BBQ. The first 200 people to register will receive a free Wildcat baseball throwback T-shirt.

Party goers will then travel to Security Bank Ballpark (5514 Champions Dr.) for the Wildcats’ game against the fourth-ranked Red Raiders. Gates open at 6 p.m. with first pitch at 7 p.m.

Ticket instructions: General admission tickets cost $14. ACU’s dugout is on the first base side, so we’re encouraging fans to purchase tickets in Sections 14-20. Click here to purchase tickets. Parking is free.

Questions: Contact Kody Goode at kjg97a@acu.edu or 325-674-4949.