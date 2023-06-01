The Dallas Cowboys are still hard at work during the offseason in Frisco.

The Cowboys went through a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball after the 2022 season was over. Most notably, head coach Mike McCarthy is calling the plays in 2023.

That means changes to the playbook and style of play that the players are getting used to this offseason.

Dak Prescott says things are going well, so far.

Prescott said, “As far as the installation and the plays, there’s some adds and some plays taken out. I think you get the overall feel that the game is going to be called different. I can’t give away, too much. It’s not like we’ve thrown away the playbook and tried to start over or anything like that. Obviously, we’ve had some success. There is good there.”

The work continues for the Cowboys in Frisco until the middle of July.

Training camp starts at the end of July.