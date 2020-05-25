Preston defeats Baker in Week 10

Max Preston secured a two-game lead in The Sanitizer Series after defeating Dusty Baker 2-1 in the roller hockey shootout Sunday.

After Baker took an initial lead in the first of two rounds, where he made his first and only goal of the competition, he would find Preston back in the drivers seat.

Preston was able to tie on the first of five shots and on Preston’s ninth of ten shots, he successfully scored to claim the sanitizer for the third consecutive week.

The event was put on by Abilene Hockey at Cal Young Park. To find out more about Abilene Hockey, visit their Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3bYlVR9

Preston takes a 6-4 series lead with three weeks remaining.