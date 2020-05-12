Preston evens things up in the Sanitizer Series with big win

The epic and fascinating Sanitizer Series between Max Preston and Dusty Baker continues on Sunday at McMurry.

This time, the pair met in a game of T-H-A-N-K-S-M-O-M-S.

The first one to spell it out after a miss lost the game, and Max dominated play from the letter “T”.

Max picks up his fourth win in a series and the Sanitizer Series is tied at four.

Max said he knew he could do it, and Dusty was left licking his wounds.

Max said, “I won today. I think at one point Dusty said he was going to make McMurry proud. I didn’t see that. I came out and won pretty big today. I was confident. I knew coming in. I was confident I was going to kill Dusty and Thanks Moms!”

Dusty said, “I wasn’t coming in. Basketball was never my thing. I know Max had obviously practiced, so to say he had an edge would be an understatement. Next week I think it’s going to be a little big more balanced. I know he’s played golf before, too. He’s played all of the sports I don’t really care for. It’s going to be interesting to see how that goes down. I’m going to have to regroup and refocus. He’s never had a lead in this series which is the important thing, and quite frankly, I know that I am more capable and more athletic than he is, so we’ll see what happens.”

We are tied up at 4 games a piece.

Part nine of the Sanitizer Series is going to be a unique game of mini-golf.