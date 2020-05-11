Preston rides high in “Horse”

The trend of Max Preston evening The Sanitizer Series continued again in Week 8 after defeating Dusty Baker in a game of “Horse” at McMurry’s Kimbrell Arena.

Instead of spelling out “Horse” in the game, the two competitors spelled out “Thanks Moms” to honor their mothers for Mother’s Day.

While Preston’s layups ultimately led to Baker’s demise, Baker was able to scratch away two letters on Preston’s end.

The matchup included numerous creative shots involving flashlights shined in the shooters eyes, brooms blocking the view of the shot, and a big hat “just because it seemed like a good idea” according to Baker.

With Preston’s 10-2 victory, the series is evened at 4.

The two intend to compete in backyard mini golf in Week 9 and an ice hockey shootout in Week 10.