Preston rolls in NBA 2K, knotting up Sanitizer Series

A week after dropping the opener of The Sanitizer Series, Max Preston lived up to the hype in NBA 2K, rolling over Dusty Baker 93-47.

The opening quarter of play was closely contested, with Baker and Preston trading off points. Preston would close the quarter out with a 5 point lead.

In the second quarter, Preston gained a bigger lead as he started to find himself offensively and defensively. He went into haltime with a 39-26 lead.

It started getting rough for Baker in the second half where he couldn’t work any magic on the offensive end.

Preston was living in the paint offensively as he scored 54 points and played shutdown defense against Baker holding him to 21 points in the half.

Baker defeated Preston 17-11 in Madden Week One to take the early 1-0 series lead, but Preston now evens the series at 1-1 with this win.

Week 3 will feature baseball, however, Baker and Preston would not reveal what game specifically it would be.