Preston takes lead in Sanitizer Series with backyard golf victory

Max Preston has secured his first lead to date in the Sanitizer Series after edging out Dusty Baker by three strokes in backyard mini golf.

Preston opened up the favorite according to BCH Sports (-110).

On hole one, Baker took a one stroke lead over Preston, 7-6.

Baker continued to shoot well, posting four strokes each on holes 2 and 3 while Preston shot a combined 10 strokes.

Preston evened the playing field on hole 4, taking only three strokes as opposed to Baker’s six.

Preston took a lead on holes 5 and 6, shooting eight strokes as opposed to Baker’s 11.

Baker and Preston were even the final 3 holes at 18, giving Baker 49 strokes and Preston 46, leading him to victory.

In Week 10 of the Sanitizer Series, Baker and Preston will face off in a roller hockey shootout.

In Week 11 of the Sanitizer Series, Baker and Preston will face off in cornhole.

Week 12 will be voted on by the viewers Sunday, May 24th.

Week 13 will close out the Sanitizer Series with a rematch in Madden.