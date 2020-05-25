Preston wins hockey shootout, extends series lead

Max Preston took a two-game lead in The Sanitizer Series after defeating Dusty Baker 2-1 in the roller hockey shootout.

Baker took an initial lead in the first of two rounds, getting his first and only goal of the competition.

In the second round, Preston was able to tie on the first of five shots.

On Preston’s ninth of ten shots, he successfully scored to claim the sanitizer for the third consecutive week.

The event was put on by Abilene Hockey at Cal Young Park. To find out more about Abilene Hockey, visit their Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3bYlVR9

Preston takes a 6-4 series lead with three weeks remaining.

Next week, Preston and Baker will compete in cornhole.

After a fan vote Sunday, Week 12 of The Sanitizer Series will be Mario Kart racing.

Week 13 will feature Preston and Baker facing off in a rematch of Madden, which Baker won in Week 1.