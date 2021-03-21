Program defining win over Texas propels Wildcats to round of 32

By upsetting the #3 seed Texas Longhorns last night, the ACU Wildcats and the City of Abilene pulled off the unthinkable, the improbable, and the seemlingly impossible.

When the clock zero the Wildcats celebrated their first March Madness win in school history, in just their second time attending the big dance.

ACU has only been a Divsion I. program since 2013, so finding a way to knock off a team like the Longhorns, says a lot about the progress this program has made in recent years.

After the game, Head Coach Joe Golding said he could not be more proud of his team for capturing the biggest win in school history.

“We just beat the University of Texas, little ole Abilene Christian out in West Texas. Built a program that went toe to toe with the University of Texas and it’s an incredible story. It’s what March is about. I think we had eight offensive rebounds to their five and when you’re not making shots and you can’t get anything to go, you gotta find a different way to win, so just an incredible win for our university and our basketball team, I’m just extremely proud,” said Coach Golding.

ACU’S 53-52 win over Texas was a grind from start to finish, and despite only shooting 29.9% from the field, the Wildcats defense had the Longhorns guessing all tonight long. The Wildcats forced the Longhorns to commit 23 turnovers, and the Wildcats had 11 steals.

ACU shot 10-12 from the free throw line, including when Junior Forward Joe Pleasant sank two from the line with 1.2 seconds on the clock to secure the win.

Joe Pleasant said, “My coach said I was gonna make two free throws and we’d get a stop at the other end, you know you work on free throws all the time. It’s no different from me shooting those or me in the gym shooting by myself. I just had to visualize them going in and that was the result. I was just trying to calm myself down and focus on my breathing and just not make the moment too big and just visualize the free throws going in.”

ACU’s March Madness run continues tomorrow at 4:15pm against #11 Seed UCLA. The Bruins pulled off an upset of their own in the first round against BYU.