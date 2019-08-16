QB battle and a loaded back field are some story lines for the 2019 HSU Cowboys

Generally speaking, a 9-2 record is accepted to be a successful season. However, at Hardin-Simmons, the standards are much higher. After dropping to 9-2 once again in 2018 with two losses coming the eventual National Champs in Mary Hardin-Baylor, the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys have their sights set on a much higher goal and expectation heading into the 2019 season. They may be able to reach those expectations based off of some returning starters and some new faces as well. Notably, starter Jaquan Hemphill has returned from injury after injuring his right shoulder and set him out for the rest of the 2018 season. In addition to that, the Cowboys welcomed new face Brennen Wooten from Louisiana Monroe, a Quarterback that was highly touted and recruited from TCU to start his career now ends up here at Hardin-Simmons in a six-way battle for the starting quarterback position. The Cowboys are optimistic that this upcoming season could be the year they get over the hump.

Jaquan Hemphill said, “More-so wired up if anything, ready to go, it’s been too long since I hit the field. I know I’ve got a lot to prove, make a statement, so that’s what I’m coming in with.”

Head Coach Jesse Burleson said, “To have a guy that’s coming in with that skill-set and still have two years of eligibility, it’s a pretty exciting time, especially for Brennen and for what he can do as a quarterback.”

Blake Johnston said, “9-2 has kind of been our curse for the past four years. Our mindset now is do whatever we can in order to be better and leave this program better than whenever we came to it.”

The Cowboys search for a response here in 2019 will start on the road at Sul Ross State on September 7th at 6 p.m.