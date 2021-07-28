Quarterback and other positions wide open at ACU

The combination of the Western Athletic Conference and Atlantic Sun Conference held football Media Day on Wednesday down in The Woodlands.

They are called the AQ7, and it includes the ACU Wildcats.

The Wildcats are picked to finish 6th in their new conference, and there is competition every where on the team.

Very few positions are filled by automatic starters, and that includes Peyton Mansell and Stone Earle fighting to be the quarterback.

Head coach Adam Dorrel said, “No! I’ll tell you what, that competition is wide open, right now. It’s a very good competition. Peyton is a very good player, so is Stoner. I think there a lot of positions up right now. If you had to go through the list and say this guys is a for sure 100 percent starter, I don’t think you could do that. Not at that position, not on the offensive line. We’ve got a lot of new faces on the offensive line.”

Hopefully it gets settled by the opener.

ACU starts the season on September 4 against SMU in Dallas.