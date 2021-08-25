Quarterback competition continues at ACU

The ACU Wildcats are a week and a half from the start of the 2021 season.

When fall camp started, head coach Adam Dorrel knew he had a battle for the starting quarterback job on his hands.

He may not have known how close it was going to be the whole time.

Returning starter Peyton Mansell and red-shirt freshman Stone Earle are going back and forth for the job.

Dorrel says he’s encouraged and confident either players will get the job done.

Dorrel said, “Very confident. It’s neck and neck. We chart every throw, every pass, whether it’s a three-step, movement, and they are neck and neck. Whether it’s big plays, interceptions, sacks, completion percentage, it’s like one percentage point seperates them right now. We will use this week to continue it. We scrimmage on Saturday. It’s not just them. There’s a lot of really good battles going on. Competition is a coaches best friend.”

The Wildcats open the 2021 season on the road in Dallas against SMU on September 4.