Rainwater, Petree promoted to Assistant Athletics Director

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Athletics has promoted Cammie Petree and Bryan Rainwater to the title of Assistant Athletics Director, Vice President of Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson officially announced Tuesday.

Petree and Rainwater are both McMurry graduates and are members of the McMurry Athletics Senior Staff. In addition to their respective head coaching roles, both serve the department in administrative roles.

Petree, a McMurry Hall of Honor member, has led the McMurry Volleyball program as head coach for 24 seasons and is the winningest coach in program history. Additionally, Petree serves as the Senior Woman Administrator and Title IX Coordinator for athletics.

“Cammie has been a strong and steady presence for McMurry since I have had the privilege to serve the institution,” Ferguson said. “She brings great perspective with a scholar-athlete-centered approach. She’s important to what we do because she is knowledgeable and thoughtful, but more importantly, she models the Christian principles that are so important when Developing Champions for Life.”

Rainwater has been the program’s head tennis coach since July 2018, following a stellar career as a tennis player for McMurry from 2007-2011. Rainwater has also served as the McMurry Athletics Director of Compliance since 2015.

“Bryan has proven himself as one of the most loyal and hardest working professionals in our department,” Ferguson said. “He has done a great job of leading our tennis teams and our compliance operations. Some very difficult decisions have come his way, and in each case, he has handled them like a professional. It’s an honor to call him a colleague on the Athletics Senior Staff. Like Cammie, he is a tremendous asset to McMurry Athletics and our departmental vision of launching leaders of tomorrow.”

Both Petree and Rainwater expressed their excitement and gratitude with the promotion.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity Dr. (Sandra) Harper and Sam Ferguson have given me through this promotion,” Petree said. “I value the trust they’ve placed in me and look forward to serving McMurry University in this additional position of leadership.”

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Rainwater said. “McMurry is my second home, and I am honored to take on the added responsibility. I cannot thank Sam Ferguson and Dr. Harper enough for believing in me and allowing me opportunities to learn and grow.”