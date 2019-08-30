Raisin’ Cane’s becomes title sponsor of Abilene tournament

The boys basketball tournament formerly called the Abilene Key City Classic is getting a major upgrade with a title sponsor for the event.

Raisin’ Cane’s is jumping in as the title sponsor of the 16-team tournament.

The tournament was good in the past and has been dormant recently, but the Abilene High and Cooper coaches are hoping to make it better in the near future.

Justin Reese said, “To eventually be these programs which is our goal, to be at the level of some of the good programs coming, we have to see them. We have to play with them, we have to play against them, we have to see them at tournaments. Our kids get a chance to compete against them so I think it’s going to help us in the short term and the long term.”

Bryan Conover said, “It’s exciting for us because we think Abilene is a wonderful place and there is some great basketball being played here. It’s a chance for other teams from across the great state of Texas to come here and compete in an exciting tournament with a lot of great teams and a great environment.”

The tournament is coming up in December. It’s starts on December 5 and ends on December 7.