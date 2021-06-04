Ramirez, Hillyer named ASC Medal of Honor recipients

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its 24 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients on Friday, listing McMurry University graduates Juan Ramirez and Claire Hillyer as honorees this season.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) at each conference member institution.

Ramirez graduated in Fall 2020 with intent to play football in the fall before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the season back. A three-year starter on the offensive line, Ramirez earned a degree in criminology with a minor in sociology. He graduated from the honors program summa cum laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA from wire-to-wire.

As a player, the Roma, Texas native appeared in 17 games, was voted the 2020 Male Comeback Player of the Year for McMurry Athletics, earned the 2019 Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Award for football and was an academic all-conference selection each year he was eligible.

Ramirez is the first McMurry Football player to win the award.

Hillyer won the ASC Women’s Tennis West Division Most Valuable Player award this season, finishing with a perfect 4-0 record in conference games at the No. 1 singles position. She earned first team all-conference and became a three-time all-division selection. Hillyer graduated in May with a 3.97 GPA for her career and a perfect 4.0 GPA in her final semester.

McMurry Women’s Tennis has won the last four ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor awards for the program, including Symphony Munoz in 2018, Samantha Ritz in 2019 and Neah Garza in 2020.

Recipients of the 2020-21 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.



ASC 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor Award Recipients

Member Scholar-Athlete Major(s) Sport(s) Hometown Belhaven Ian Requilman Accounting Soccer Plano, Texas Ashley Langham Business Administration Soccer Florence, Miss. Concordia Texas Joel Abrego Kinesiology Soccer Houston, Texas Bayli Luke Biology Track & Field Houston, Texas East Texas Baptist Riley Griffin Marketing Golf Beach City, Texas Raegan Keppler Business Soccer McKinney, Texas Hardin-Simmons Trevor Doege Biology Football Monahans, Texas Karlie Knapek Exercise Science Volleyball Hutto, Texas Howard Payne Matthew Martin Kinesiology Football Leander, Texas Morgan Patterson Biomedical Science Soccer Kerrville, Texas LeTourneau Eric Smith Civil Engineering Soccer Tucson, Ariz. Bari Schunicht Biomedical Engineering Cross Country/Track Spring, Texas Louisiana College Isaiah Romero Management & Marketing Football New Iberia, La. Alexis Lege Nursing Basketball Erath, La. Mary Hardin-Baylor Steven Sellers Management and Economics Football Murphy, Texas Annie Hasselbach Interdisciplinary Studies Golf Rockdale, Texas McMurry Juan Ramirez Sociology Football Roma, Texas Claire Hillyer Graphic Design Tennis Borger, Texas Ozarks Logan Valestin Biology Soccer Bryant, Ark. Riki Haase Political Sci. and Philosophy Softball Argyle, Texas Sul Ross State Ashton Leech Kinesiology Baseball Whitney, Texas Annika Canaba Kinesiology Volleyball/Softball Alpine, Texas UT Dallas Kelden Pruitt Biomedical Engineering Basketball Heath, Texas Keely Fillman Business Administration Soccer Los Angeles, Calif.

Biographical information provided by each student-athletes’ Faculty Athletic Representative and Sports Information Director.

