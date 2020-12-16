Ramirez passes Eagles to Area Round

The Abilene High Eagles are the last Abilene school standing in the playoffs.

They outscored El Paso Eastwood 42-35 for the Bi-District championship.

The Eagles scored 28 first half points led by the passing of Abel Ramirez.

He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the half.

He finished with 326 yards through the air and didn’t turn the ball over.

That game was a sure sign of his continued growth.

Mike Fullen said, “That’s just a testement to him and a testament to coach Rhodes, and the receivers growing. He’s grown so much with the different year that we’ve had and not having spring ball and those reps that you get the spring. He’s had to use every opportunity in every game to get better, and he’s just gotten better every week. I thought he played outstanding, and he definitely got us rolling.”

Ramirez and the rest of the Eagles take on North Crowley for the Area Championship on Friday.

They meet in Stephenville at 7 p.m.