Ramirez shows maturity in performance against Vista Ridge

The Abilene High Eagles continue non-district play this week after claiming their first win of the 2020 season.

The Eagles came from behind to beat Vista Ridge thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Abel Ramirez.

The senior quarterback struggled in the first 23 minutes to start the game, but after a stern talking to from his coach, Ramirez helped lead Abilene High to a 23 to 19 victory with 86 yards and 227 yards passing.

Eagles head coach Mike Fullen said, “He never gets too high or too low. That’s the way our team is set up. I tell our team all the time, ‘Listen to the message, not the tone.’ When you are in a fire fight in a game, you’re octave level goes up. He responded well. I knew he would. I just told him to play within the plan. At halftime, we didn’t reinvent the wheel or anything. We went back, and I said, ‘Let’s give these kids two things at halftime that are going to make them successful.’ Our guys applied them and executed them, and we won the game.”

Abilene High is on the road this week, too.

They are headed to the metroplex to play in the Gopher Bowl against Grand Prairie.

They start it at 7 p.m.