Merkel’s Brian Ramsey arrived back in June to lead the football program.

Less than a year later, he is leaving Merkel to take over the program in Morton.

In his only season as the head coach for the Badgers, Merkel was 2-8, and they were outscored 408-131.

The next head coach is going to be the third for the Badgers in the last three seasons.

Ramsey is taking over a program in Morton that played 6-man football the last two years and is returning to 11-man football in 2020.