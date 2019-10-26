Randall escapes with win over Wylie

Wylie welcomed Canyon Randall to Bulldog Stadium Friday evening.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, Randall would get on the scoreboard first in the 2nd with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jakobe Norman to Mason Tupin to put the Raiders up 7-0.

The Buldogs would respond, however, as Balin Valentine would link up with Brody Baker for a 3-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7 a piece.

The Raiders would reclaim the lead before halftime with another long pass from Norman, a 47-yarder to Michael Miller to go up 14-7.

Randall would take the victory as the blanked Wylie in the second half and won by a score of 20-7.

Wylie will stay at home to face Lubbock Cooper next Friday.