Randall escapes with win over Wylie

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wylie welcomed Canyon Randall to Bulldog Stadium Friday evening.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, Randall would get on the scoreboard first in the 2nd with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jakobe Norman to Mason Tupin to put the Raiders up 7-0.

The Buldogs would respond, however, as Balin Valentine would link up with Brody Baker for a 3-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7 a piece.

The Raiders would reclaim the lead before halftime with another long pass from Norman, a 47-yarder to Michael Miller to go up 14-7.

Randall would take the victory as the blanked Wylie in the second half and won by a score of 20-7.

Wylie will stay at home to face Lubbock Cooper next Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports