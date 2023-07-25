ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)-As the summer winds down, the final touches are being put on the new indoor facilities at Abilene High and Cooper, and the press box at Shotwell Stadium is expected to be finished by September.

Highland Park head football coach and former Cooper Cougar player and coach Randy Allen was in town this weekend to see family.

We took that opportunity to see what the future hall of famer thinks of the new look at his old campus.

In short, he’s impressed.

Allen said, “Right, well the indoor facility is a great addition to any football program but especially in Abilene. Of course, the press box being improved at Shotwell is a huge improvement and I just wanna congratulate AISD just for the belief that those things are important and I told our school board that, that multipurpose, that indoor facility will be the most used facility on campus and so many students are gonna benefit from having that indoor facility.”

Allen played for Cooper and helped lead the Cougars to the state championship game in the 1960’s. He came back and rebuilt the program at Cooper and led them back to the state championship in 1996.

In his career, Allen is second among coaches in Texas with 435 victories.