Jacob deGrom is a four time All Star, a two time Cy Young Award winner. He has a career 2.52 ERA in 209 games over nine seasons.

deGrom is being looked upon by many as the ace of the best pitching staff the Rangers have had… ever.

deGrom said, “Yeah it feels like we’re on schedule to start the season.”

That is good news for Rangers fans.

deGrom reported to spring training feeling tightness in his left side. As a result, he’s bee brought along slowly. He made his much anticipated first Cactus League start in the final week.

Manager Bruce Bochy said, “It’s going to be fun to watch him pitch. And I just think with the road he’s gone down this spring, just getting out there the first time has to be exciting for him.”

deGrom says he’s excited to start earning the five-year, $185 million dollar contract he signed in the offseason.

deGrom said, “Get out there one more time and work on some things, build up the pitch count, get ready to start the regualr season and see what happens then.”

What fans expect to see is deGrom shutting down opposing hitters in start after start.

“You go out there and try to put up zeros and put our team in a position…..we’re excited,” he said. deGrom continued, “We have high expectations for ourselves and want to go out there and live up those and put us in a position to win.”

Catcher Jonah Heim says it’s easy to see why deGrom will put the Rangers in position to win this season.

“You see the stuff. He throws 100. He’s got an amazing slider. He’s got a curveball and changeup this year so he mixes up those four piitches,” Heim said. He added, “Hes’ going to be even better….he wants to be perfect with every pitch which makes him great.”

deGrom and the Texas Rangers start the 2023 season on March 30 at Globe Life Field against the Philadelphia Phillies.