Rangers Bullpen Preview

Setup Jesse Chavez was an inconsistent reliever in 2019 for Chris Woodward. The 36-year old looks to be the man in the 7th inning.
In the 8th inning, expect to see Rafael Montero who had a quietly impressive 2019 season where the 29-year old had a 2.48 ERA in 22 games.
The closer will be Jose Leclerc who has unbelievable stuff, the 26-year old just needs to figure out how to master it.
A complete list of Rangers Pitchers:
Kolby Allard
Cody Allen
Wes Benjamin
Jesse Chavez
Demarcus Evans
Luke Farrell
Luis Garcia
Ian Gibaut
Kyle Gibson
Nick Goody
Taylor Hearn
Jimmy Herget
Jonathan Hernández
Wei-Chieh Huang
Ariel Jurado
Corey Kluber
Derek Law
José Leclerc
Jordan Lyles
Lance Lynn
Brett Martin
Mike Minor
Rafael Montero
Joe Palumbo
Tyler Phillips
Joely Rodriguez
Alex Speas