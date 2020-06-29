Rangers Bullpen Preview

Setup Jesse Chavez was an inconsistent reliever in 2019 for Chris Woodward. The 36-year old looks to be the man in the 7th inning.

In the 8th inning, expect to see Rafael Montero who had a quietly impressive 2019 season where the 29-year old had a 2.48 ERA in 22 games.

The closer will be Jose Leclerc who has unbelievable stuff, the 26-year old just needs to figure out how to master it.

A complete list of Rangers Pitchers:

Kolby Allard
Cody Allen
Wes Benjamin
Jesse Chavez
Demarcus Evans
Luke Farrell
Luis Garcia
Ian Gibaut
Kyle Gibson
Nick Goody
Taylor Hearn
Jimmy Herget
Jonathan Hernández
Wei-Chieh Huang
Ariel Jurado
Corey Kluber
Derek Law
José Leclerc
Jordan Lyles
Lance Lynn
Brett Martin
Mike Minor
Rafael Montero
Joe Palumbo
Tyler Phillips
Joely Rodriguez
Alex Speas

