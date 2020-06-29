Rangers Bullpen Preview

Setup Jesse Chavez was an inconsistent reliever in 2019 for Chris Woodward. The 36-year old looks to be the man in the 7th inning.

In the 8th inning, expect to see Rafael Montero who had a quietly impressive 2019 season where the 29-year old had a 2.48 ERA in 22 games.

The closer will be Jose Leclerc who has unbelievable stuff, the 26-year old just needs to figure out how to master it.

A complete list of Rangers Pitchers:

Kolby Allard

Cody Allen

Wes Benjamin

Jesse Chavez

Demarcus Evans

Luke Farrell

Luis Garcia

Ian Gibaut

Kyle Gibson

Nick Goody

Taylor Hearn

Jimmy Herget

Jonathan Hernández

Wei-Chieh Huang

Ariel Jurado

Corey Kluber

Derek Law

José Leclerc

Jordan Lyles

Lance Lynn

Brett Martin

Mike Minor

Rafael Montero

Joe Palumbo

Tyler Phillips

Joely Rodriguez

Alex Speas