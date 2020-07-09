Rangers catcher will wear a face mask under his regular mask during the shortened season

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Globe Life Field is itching to finally be used for what it was ultimately built for over $1 billion: Texas Rangers baseball.

As you look around the facility that so far has only been used for high school graduations, from statues of Pudge Rodriquez and Nolan Ryan, it is clear to see that baseball can’t get here soon enough.

COVID-19 has already guaranteed that this season will be unlike anything we have ever seen from a schedule with only 60 games to players not even being allowed to high-five each other.

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos will be one to take the unusual season even further by wearing a face mask under his normal catching mask when’s he behind the plate this season.

“Because I’m close to the umpire, close to the guys hitting. It’s gonna be a challenge. A challenge for us in that area to keep distance, to talk because I’m the guy asking the umpire questions during the game.” Robinson Chirinos

Manager Chris Woodward supported his catcher by saying he wants Chirinos to do what makes him comfortable.

“He’s not forced to do that obviously, but if its something that Robbie feels comfortable, it is something we can talk about with our catchers. Especially when we get, regardless whether it’s our own team or another team. You know I applaud Robbie for that.”

This year will certainly have a different fell, but once the first pitch is thrown it will be well worth the wait.

The Rangers open their season, and the new stadium, on Friday, July 24 against the Colorado Rockies.

