Rangers’ Kluber sidelined with shoulder tear

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Kluber was removed from the game after one inning. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

Arlington, Texas – Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber was removed from his start on Sunday versus Colorado after the first inning while experiencing tightness behind his right shoulder.

Kluber was examined by Rangers Team Physician Dr. Keith Meister and subsequently underwent an MRI on Sunday evening.

The diagnosis is that Kluber sustained a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder. No surgery is required, and Kluber will have platelet-rich plasma therapy later this week.

Kluber will be shut down from throwing for a minimum of four weeks. He will be placed on the injured list, and the Rangers will make a corresponding roster move to replace him on the 30-man active roster.

Kluber made his first start with Texas on Sunday after being acquired from Cleveland last December.