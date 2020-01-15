Rangers look forward to new home

Some of the Texas Rangers made a stop in Abilene on Tuesday as a part of their Winter Caravan.

The Rangers are getting ready to move into their new stadium in the 2020 season.

Globe Life Field has a retractable roof and an artificial playing surface.

It’s going to be a different playing experience, and the voice of the Rangers, Eric Nadel, explained some of the differences.

Nadel said, “The current ballpark was such a homerun haven that the new ballpark will certainly be more friendly to pitchers. In a lot of ways. It’s not just that the wind carried the ball out so often at Globe Life Park, but also, the grass was always so thin. We couldn’t grow thick grass because of the heat here. Pitchers weren’t rewarded for getting the hitter to hit a ground ball. That’ll be different on the new surface in the sometimes indoor facility.”

You know the fans are excited about not sweating to death during games in August.

Texas starts Spring Training in February.