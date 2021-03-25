Rangers looking at David Dahl as possible protection for Gallo

David Dahl spent nine seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization.

When they decided to part ways with the former first-round pick, the Texas Rangers pounced.

The Rangers are hoping the former all-star outfielder with provide protection in the order for slugger Joey Gallo.

Dahl said, “Wherever Woody puts me I’m ready to go. Look at the lineup in Colorado. I was kind of hitting all over the place up there. I’m used to moving around. I like hitting two. But if they want me to hit behind Joey, I ‘ll do whatever.”

Chris Woodward added, “I haven’t really given it too much thought. I’m trying to see how guys pair up with each other. Dahl-Gallo back-to-back kind of intrigues me.”

Don’t rule out seeing Dahl in the clean up role.

He’s not a prototypical four-hole hitter.

His career high’s are 16 homers and 61 runs batted in, but Dahl makes contact.

That’s something Woodward likes.

Woodward said, “Just has consistency in the strikezone and the swing decisions and obviously when they make contact they’re puttingthe ball forward hard. If you can get a 4-hole hitter that can do that whether they can hit 35 or 40 homers or 10 or 15 they can still have a ton of impact in the lineup.”

The Rangers signed Dahl to a one-year deal with hopes he’ll be a .300 hitter.

Dahl struggled at the plate in the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season, and he went into the offseason knowing what to address.

Dahl said, “Just not trying to swing at as many balls, trying to lock more in on the strike zone. I’m a swinger. I like to swing so just be aggressive in the zone. I’d say I’ve done a pretty good job of that in spring training.”

The Rangers hope the results continue when the games count beginning April 1 in Kansas City.