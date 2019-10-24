Rangers’ Pence wins Players Choice AL Comeback Player Award

Arlington, Texas — Texas Rangers outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Pence has been selected as the 2019 Players Choice American League Comeback Player Award winner, it was announced by the Major League Baseball Players Association this afternoon. As part of his selection, Pence will receive a grant of $20,000.00 from the Major League Baseball Players Trust to direct to a charity of his choice.

On Wednesday, Pence was selected the Sporting News American League Comeback Player of the Year for 2019, as this marks the second straight day he has received an award of this kind. Major League Baseball will announce its winners for Comeback Player of the Year in each league next month.

Pence, 36, posted a .297/.358/.552/.910 slash line with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 83 games in 2019, his first season with the Rangers. The Arlington native earned his fourth career All-Star selection (also 2009, 2011, 2014) and registered his highest home run total since 2014 (20 HR with San Francisco).

Pence is the fourth Rangers player to win the Players Choice Comeback Player Award, which has been presented every year since 1992. The others to win it for Texas: Ruben Sierra (2001), Vladimir Guerrero (2010), and Prince Fielder (2015). The Rangers’ four different winners are the most of any A.L. club in the award’s history, and match the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals (4 each) for most by any single team.