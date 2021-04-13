Rangers place Ronald Guzman on 10-day injured list

Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman runs to the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, March 8, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

St. Petersburg, Fla. — The Texas Rangers today announced the following roster moves prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field:

• First baseman/outfielder Ronald Guzmán placed on 10-day Injured List with a meniscus cartilage tear in his right knee

• Outfielder Adolis García (pronounced ah-DOH-lees) contract selected from Alternate Training Site

• Right-handed pitcher Matt Bush transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List.

Guzmán left Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay in the bottom of the first inning when he suffered the knee injury while pursuing a fly ball to left field off the bat of the Rays’ Brandon Lowe. Guzmán was making his first career start in the outfield. Guzmán has gone 1-for-16 with a home run over 7 games/5 starts with the Rangers this season.

García, 28, will be seeking his first action with the Rangers this season. The Cuba native, who has been on the taxi squad for each of the Rangers’ first two road trips, produced a .375/.389/.781/1.170 (12-32) slash line over 22 games this spring, along with 3 home runs, 4 doubles, and 13 RBI. While at the Rangers’ Alternate Training Site in Round Rock this month, he appeared in 2 games on April 7-8 against the Astros Alternate Site team, going 1-for-7 with a home run.

García has appeared in 24 MLB games with St. Louis (2018) and Texas (2020), going 0-for-6 with a walk in 3 games/2 starts during his lone stint with the Rangers last year (July 28-August 9).

Bush was placed on the 10-day Injured List on April 9 (retroactive to April 8), and he has been diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow. He allowed 3 runs/earned runs over 3 games and 3.0 innings this season. His outing on April 3 at Kansas City marked his first Major League action since June 13, 2018 at Los Angeles-NL.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers’ Major League roster remains at the 40-man limit, along with 3 players on the 60-day Injured List: Bush, Jonathan Hernandez, and Jose Leclerc.