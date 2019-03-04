Rangers prepare for first year under Woodward

March 4, 2019 - The Texas Rangers enter a new era in 2019: The Chris Woodward era.

Woodward was hired last November, replacing Jeff Bannister, who had been fired six weeks earlier.

Players say the atmosphere has changed dramatically.

Delino DeShields said, "He’s very good at communicating. He kind of takes the weight off our shoulders. The game is hard. He played the game a long time. He knows how difficult it is to go out there and perform at a high level every single day. He makes it all about us."

Woodward says communicating with his assistant coaches is instrumental to his success.

Manager Chris Woodward said, "Julio and Oscar and I have talked a lot inside about the processes moving forward."

This spring training may be the most important spring of his managerial career. Why? Because he’s making a major transition.

Woodward said, "That switch. You just can’t turn it on. You’ve got to ramp it up kinda just like the players are doing. It’s something I’m obviously thinking a lot about and I look forward to Opening Day but it’s coming up."

Won-loss records mean nothing in spring training. But that all changes on March 28th when the Chicago Cubs visit Globe Life Park.