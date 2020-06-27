Rangers Projected Starting Lineup

Catcher: Robinson Chirinos – The 36-year old is a former Texas Ranger that played for Houston in 2019. Chirinos is back in Arlington after signing a one-year deal worth $6.75 million in the offseason.

1st Base: Ronald Guzman – The 25-year old is playing in his third season as a Ranger. Last year he only played in 87 games after a hamstring injury. He needs to get that average up in 2020 to make an impact after hitting only .219 in 256 at-bats.

2nd Base: Rougned Odor – Still only 26-years old, Odor has been around for six seasons already. Last year the power was there with 30 doubles and 30 homers. A common theme for Odor is his low average. He’s going to have to pick it up if he doesn’t want to lose his job to young stud Nick Solak.

3rd Base: Todd Frazier – The Rangers have brought in the 34-year old veteran on a one-year deal worth $5 million. The former Reds star also played for the White Sox, Yankees, and most recently with the Mets. His veteran leadership will replace the leadership of Hunter Pence.

Shortstop: Elvis Andrus – The 32-year old posted a productive 2019 campaign after an injury-prone 2018 season. His 31 stolen bases last year went under the radar. Expect him to be a mainstay at the top of the order once again.

Leftfield: Willie Calhoun – After coming over from the Dodgers in exchange for Yu Darvish, the 25-year old has forced his way into the lineup. In only 309 at-bats he hit 21 homeruns. Calhoun will be a significant source of power this year.

Centerfield: Danny Santana – Nobody saw this performance coming from the 30-year old in 2019. Santana swiped 21 bags and was a huge factor at the top of the order. Expect him to be there again Opening Day.

Rightfield: Joey Gallo – The 26-year old finally broke out last year despite an injury plagued season. The big stat to look at is the average. If Gallo keeps that at .250 or above the Rangers are in good shape.

Designated Hitter: Shin-Soo Choo – The 37-year old continues to produce. Choo hit the most homers in his career last year with 24. Expect another relevant season out of the lefty.