Rangers Projected Starting Rotation

- Corey Kluber: The new ace of the staff for the Texas Rangers is Corey Kluber. We’ve been waiting three months to see what the former Indians star can do as he was acquired this offseason from Cleveland in exchange for outfielder Delino DeShields as well as reliever Emmanuel Clase, who has been suspended for the entire 2020 season. Kluber is older at 34-years old and has experienced injuries over the last couple seasons. In 2019 he only pitched in seven games before suffering a fractured right arm on a comebacker that would knock him out for the season. However, Kluber can be dominant. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. If the old Kluber returns to form then the league will be on notice.
- Mike Minor: The Rangers have a nice righty-lefty combo for the as the 32-year old is coming off a breakout 2019 season that led him to join Joey Gallo and Hunter Pence in the All-Star Game. Minor’s most notable accomplishment was striking out 200 batters last season.The Rangers could use a very similar performance from him in 2020 to make a playoff run.
- Lance Lynn: Lynn checks in as the third starter in the rotation coming off an underrated 2020 season. The 33-year old’s numbers were very similar to that of Minor’s and he wound up striking out 246 hitters. This is as good as it gets for a #3 in the rotation.
- Kyle Gibson:The fourth Ranger starter is one that remains a question mark at this time. The 32-year old, coming over from Minnesota, signed a 3-year deal worth $28 million in the offseason. However, he has ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disorder, and he therefore has the option to sit out the 2020 season.
- Jordan Lyles: Lyles signed a 2-year deal worth $16 million in the offseason. The 29-year old struggled with the Pirates in 2019 until he was traded to Milwaukee where he dominated, going 7-1 with a 2.45 era in 11 games.