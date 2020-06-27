Rangers Projected Starting Rotation

Catcher: Robinson Chirinos - The 36-year old is a former Texas Ranger that played for Houston in 2019. Chirinos is back in Arlington after signing a one-year deal worth $6.75 million in the offseason.

1st Base: Ronald Guzman - The 25-year old is playing in his third season as a Ranger. Last year he only played in 87 games after a hamstring injury. He needs to get that average up in 2020 to make an impact after hitting only .219 in 256 at-bats.