Rangers return to action, hold first practice at Globe Life Field

It may have been the most unique practice I have ever seen in my entire life.

For the Texas Rangers, opening up their brand new ballpark with masks on and keeping social distancing in mind was probably not exactly how they wanted to open their brand new stadium in 2020. But here we are, on July the 3rd, and baseball is back with only three weeks to go before Opening Day.

The Texas Rangers will be facing the AL West and NL West this season, of course trying to keep travel in mind.

When you look at the team today, it looked like a lot of guys just trying to get ready to go.

You had the relievers including closer Jose Leclerc as well as relievers Cody Allen, a hopeful to make the 30-man roster, Luke Farrell, and Jonathan Hernandez, who struck out all four batters he faced. They looked pretty solid today and Chris Woodward was very excited about how the pitching looked and is looking forward to the next three weeks before the season begins.

Manager Chris Woodward said, “I believe in the preparation our guys have put in, I’m really proud of that. I can’t speak on behalf of what the rest of the league has done, I don’t know how far ahead we are, but I believe it is an advantage where our guys are at right now. Even the guys who have had less access to facilities or the ability to get live BPs or live at-bats, they still are ready, they put in the physical preparation. They understand what’s at stake, they understand their mental preparation that they’ve had to do in this time off. Some guys are well ahead of where I expected them to be, so it gives us an advantage maybe in the beginning, but we gotta continue through it and like I said stay safe and then continue to prepare the same way.”

Some unfortunate news prior to the intersquad matchup for the Rangers: Reliever Brett Martin, who already has type A diabetes, did test positive for coronavirus and did not get to practice today with his teammates and instead will be quarantined as well.