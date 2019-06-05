Rangers say Red Raiders' Jung ideal prospect

June 4, 2019 - The Texas Rangers didn't stray far from Arlington with their first pick in the amatuer draft on Monday night.

The Rangers drafted Texas Tech's Josh Yung with the eighth overall pick.

Yung is the Co-Big 12 Player of the Year after hitting .340 in 2019.

He projects to be a good major leaguer, but the Rangers are just as impressed with the kind of guy he is.

Rangers Director of Amatuer Scouting Kip Fagg said, "This kid is some kind of special kid. We do extensive work on background and make up, ect. It was hard for us to find any flaws. Dad's a high school baseball coach, work ethic is through the roof. The kid is tremendous. He has a strong Christian faith. He does a lot of FCA stuff. It's almost like a dream come true, the person."

Yung and the Red Raiders are in the Super Regionals this weekend.

Game One against Oklahoma State is on Friday afternoon.