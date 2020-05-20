Rangers to host “First Look” tours of Globe Life Field starting in June

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers today announced details for First Look Tours at Globe Life Field, an intimate first look at the Rangers’ new home.

The start date for the First Look Tours, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, is expected to be Monday, June 1. Fans can tour the brand-new facility for the first time, providing guests with the first look at a number of behind-the-scenes aspects of Globe Life Field.

Advance tickets for the Globe Life Field Tours will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20, at texasrangers.com/tours. At the present time, all ticket sales will be available on-line only.

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their “first look” at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker.

“However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests.”

The format and scheduling of the Globe Life Field First Look Tours are subject to change following any changes to the recommended safety and health guidelines.

All First Look Tour tickets include a Globe Life Field branded face covering. Tour tickets cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be admitted free of charge. In addition, $5 from every tour ticket will be donated to support COVID-19 Relief, and other efforts, through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Guided tours will be offered most days, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., with the exception of dates with preexisting events. Tour groups will be limited in size to follow social distancing parameters.

First Look Tours are available for purchase during June and July only. This will be the first, and only, public tour experience offered at this time. All public and group tours were previously postponed in March.

In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field will be limiting the size and style of bags allowed in the facility for tours. Bags larger than 8x4x2 will be prohibited.

Group rates are available by contacting tours@texasrangers.com and 817-533-1833. For additional information please visit texasrangers.com/tours.