Arlington, Texas— The Texas Rangers will return to Globe Life Field tomorrow, June 21, for a fivegame homestand versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals of the National League

East Division.

The Rangers will open the homestand with a two-game series against the Phillies. Games will be played

on Tuesday, June 21, at 7:05 p.m., and Wednesday, June 22, at 3:05 p.m.

After an off-day on Thursday, the team will return to the field for a three-game series with the

Washington Nationals. The Rangers and Nationals will face off on Friday, June 24, at 7:05 p.m.,

Saturday, June 25, at 3:05 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, at 1:35 p.m.

The 50th Anniversary Trucker Cap giveaway scheduled for Friday, June 24, has been moved to

Sunday, August 14, due to shipping delays. For more information, fans can call the Globe Life Field

box office at 972-RANGERS.

The Texas Rangers Families, consisting of players’ wives, fiancées, and significant others, are hosting

a “Gold Ball Mystery Bag Fundraiser” on Tuesday, June 21. Proceeds from the event will be donated

to the Robb School Memorial Fund of Uvalde, which directly benefits families of the 19 children and

two teachers who were killed in the unspeakable tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,

on May 24.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the Gold Ball Mystery Bags will be sold for $50 each on the main concourse

adjacent to the team store, with each bag containing an autographed baseball from a current or former

Texas Rangers player. Fans who find one of 10 “Gold Balls” will receive four tickets to an upcoming

Texas Rangers game and an opportunity to meet the player who signed that ball during batting practice.

Tuesday nights at Globe Life Field are now Family Fun Tuesdays. For all remaining Tuesday home

games in 2022, fans can access significant savings on tickets, parking, and concessions. Additionally,

two Texas Rangers players or coaches will be signing autographs for children 13 and under, and

Golden Chick mascot Clucky will be on-site to pass out Golden Chick coupons. For more information

on Family Fun Tuesdays, visit texasrangers.com/familyfun.

Fans can enjoy Anheuser-Busch’s pre-game Happy Hour at the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch at Globe

Life Field on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Every Friday and Saturday through September

6, fans can purchase $4 draft beers in the Sky Porch from gates open to first pitch.

On Friday and Saturday, the Texas Rangers will celebrate 1980’s Alumni Weekend, with several former

Rangers returning to the ballpark for the weekend’s festivities.

During pre-game ceremonies on Friday, June 24, Texas Rangers Hall of Famers Charlie Hough and

Rubén Sierra will be presented with their Hall of Fame jackets. Following the ceremony, Hough will toss

the first pitch to Sierra.

Rangers 1980’s alumni will be signing autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley on the Globe Life Field

main concourse near section 103. Rubén Sierra, Pete O’Brien, and Oddibe McDowell will be available

for autographs on Friday, June 24, from 5:15–6:15 p.m. Charlie Hough, Larry Parrish, and Curtis

Wilkerson will sign autographs on Saturday, June 25, from 1:15–2:15 p.m.

The Texas Rangers will release the third limited-edition 50th anniversary commemorative poster on

Saturday, June 25. Designed by local artist Brad Albright this 3-D poster depicts a 50th anniversary

pinball machine. Only 250 posters have been produced and will be sold for $25.00 each at the Rangers

Authentics kiosk at Globe Life Field, with the proceeds benefitting the Texas Rangers Baseball

Foundation.

Also on Saturday, the first 15,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a 50th Anniversary Nolan Ryan

Bobblehead, presented by Globe Life. The bobblehead is designed to reflect the “old-time look” of

bobbleheads in the 1970s. Included in the giveaway will be 100 entirely gold-painted bobbleheads and

500 partially gold-painted bobbleheads providing a few lucky fans with a limited-edition memento from

the Rangers’ golden 50th anniversary season.

During a pre-game presentation on Saturday, June 25, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will

recognize its second group of Faces of Freedom military honorees. As part of the Faces of Freedom

program, winners recognized throughout the season will receive game tickets, an exclusive Globe Life

Field tour, a trip to Washington D.C. courtesy of the Rangers Foundation and American Airlines, and

more. To nominate a hero for the Faces of Freedom program, visit texasrangers.com/facesoffreedom.

From 12:30-3 p.m. on Saturday, the Texas Rangers will host Viva Tejas at the Arlington Backyard and

the Globe Life Field North Plaza. Viva Tejas looks to highlight Hispanic traditions through food trucks,

live music, partner activations, Hispanic vendors, Rangers trivia, prizes, and more. The Rangers will

continue the Viva Tejas event series for upcoming games on July 16, August 13, and September 24.

Fans can receive 20% off tickets to these games by using promo code VIVATEJAS at checkout.

The official Mariachi de los Texas Rangers will perform at Viva Tejas from 1:05-2:05 p.m., marking the

first time the group will don their red Rangers uniforms.

On Sunday, June 26, the first 15,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a Plush Blue Dot, presented by

Golden Chick. Fans can collect all three plush dots this season with the green dot giveaway on July 17

and the red dot giveaway scheduled for August 28.

Tickets for the Phillies and Nationals series and all 2022 home games can be purchased at

texasrangers.com, by calling 972.RANGERS, and at the Globe Life Field Southeast box office.

For every Texas Rangers Tuesday home game during the 50th anniversary season, fans can score

half-price tickets through the Coca-Cola Tuesdays ticket offer with promo code COKE50.

Through August 31, fans can take advantage of The Sky Porch Special, presented by Bally Sports

Southwest, and purchase pair of tickets in the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch for $30. Buy your tickets at

texasrangers.com/specials.

Texas Rangers fans looking to upgrade their wardrobe can take advantage of the Texas Rangers

Jersey Swap offer at the Grand Slam Team Store. Fans can swap their old and out-of-date jerseys for

a 20% discount at the team store and two tickets to a Sunday through Thursday 2022 regular-season

home game.Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Phillies – 7:05 p.m.

• Family Fun Tuesdays

• Texas Rangers Families “Gold Ball Mystery Bag Fundraiser”

• Whataburger Night: Limited tickets remain at texasrangers.com/themenights

• National Anthem performed by Amy Suznovich

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Phillies – 3:05 p.m.

• Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night

• First Pitch: LuLuLuvely, Twitch streamer

• National Anthem performed by Jenn Ford

Friday, June 24 vs. Nationals – 7:05 p.m.

• Anheuser-Busch Happy Hour, $4 Draft Beers in the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch from 5-7 p.m.

• Baylor University Night: Limited tickets remain at texasrangers.com/udays

• Pre-Game Presentation: Folds of Honor Ceremony

• Pre-Game Presentation: Charlie Hough and Rubén Sierra Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Jacket

Ceremony

• First Pitch: Texas Rangers Hall of Famers Charlie Hough and Rubén Sierra

• National Anthem and God Bless America performed by Lauren Noble Cueto

• New Era Alumni Alley Autograph Signings: Rubén Sierra, Pete O’Brien, Oddibe McDowell

o 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

• Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle proceeds donated to Folds of Honor

• Arlington Eats: Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery & The Hive Daytime Eatery

Saturday, June 25 vs. Nationals – 3:05 p.m.

• Giveaway: 50th Anniversary Nolan Ryan Bobblehead, presented by Globe Life (First 15,000)

• Anheuser-Busch Happy Hour, $4 Draft Beers in the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch from 1-3 p.m.

• Pre-Game Recognition: Texas High School Softball State Champions

• Pre-Game Recognition: Faces of Freedom Recipients

• National Anthem and God Bless America performed by Lonny Mills

• New Era Alumni Alley Autograph Signings: Charlie Hough, Larry Parrish, Curtis Wilkerson

o 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

• Arlington Eats: Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery & The Hive Daytime Eatery

Sunday, June 26 vs. Nationals – 1:35 p.m.

• Giveaway: Plush Blue Dot, presented by Golden Chick (First 15,000)

• Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday, $1.00 ice cream for children 13 and under

• Pre-Game Recognition: Texas High School Baseball State Champions

• Post-Game Parade: USSSA Participants

• National Anthem and God Bless America performed by Elisa Pena

• Arlington Eats: Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery & The Hive Daytime Eatery

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com or call 972.RANGERS