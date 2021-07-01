Rangers to host Tigers and Athletics in 6-game homestand, July 5-11 at Globe Life Field

Arlington, Texas— The Texas Rangers return to Globe Life Field on Monday, July 5, to begin a six-game homestand.

The Rangers will open the homestand with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, July 5 at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 6 at 7:05 p.m., and Wednesday, July 7 at 1:05 p.m.

The homestand will resume on Friday, July 9, when the Rangers host the Oakland Athletics. The Rangers will face the A’s on Friday, July 9 at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 10 at 3:05 p.m., and Sunday, July 11 at 1:35 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 6, the Texas Rangers are partnering with Bally Sports Southwest to host the first Dallas Stars Night at Globe Life Field. Fans who purchase tickets through texasrangers.com/themenights will be able to pick up a limited-edition Texas Rangers / Dallas Stars cap. The Dallas Stars Street Team will set up in the Texas Live! Plaza with their oversized inflatable goal, offering fans a chance to step up and take their shot. Plus, Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa will be in attendance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

On Sunday, July 11, the Rangers will host Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday. In addition to $1.00 Blue Bell Ice Cream for children 13 and under, ticket holders who purchase through texasrangers.com/themenights will receive a Texas Rangers / Blue Bell trucker cap.

During the three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, the Rangers are partnering with 105.3 the Fan and Bally Sports Southwest for a Pay the Day ticket promotion. Fans can pay as low as $7.05 for tickets on July 7, $7.06 on July 6, and $7.07 on July 7. To redeem the Pay the Day ticket offer, use promo code: PAYDAY.

Tickets for the Tigers and A’s series and all 2021 home games can be purchased at texasrangers.com, by calling 972.RANGERS, and at the Globe Life Field box office located at the Southeast entrance of the park. For all home games, the Rangers are making certain locations of Globe Life Field “Distanced Seating” sections, with tickets sold in pods of two and four seats to allow for more space between occupied seats.

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Monday, July 5 vs. Tigers – 7:05 p.m. – BSSW

• First Pitch: Paige Vasquez, Miss Dallas 2020

Tuesday, July 6 vs. Tigers – 7:05 p.m. – BSSW

• Dallas Stars Night: Limited Tickets Available at texasrangers.com/themenights

• First Pitch: Radek Faksa, Dallas Stars Center

Wednesday, July 7 vs. Tigers – 1:05 p.m. – BSSW

• Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Day

• First Pitch: Jim Ross, Mayor of Arlington

Friday, July 9 vs. Athletics – 7:05 p.m. – BSSW

• Giveaway: Home Team Mural t-shirt, presented by United Concordia (First 7,000)

• Anheuser-Busch Happy Hour, $4 Draft Beers in the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch (5:00 – 7:05 p.m.)

• National Anthem and God Bless America performed by Hayden Cawood

Saturday, July 10 vs. Athletics – 3:05 p.m. – BSSW

• Giveaway: Joey Gallo 2019 All-Star Game Bobblehead, presented by Dairy MAX (First 7,000)

• Anheuser-Busch Happy Hour, $4 Draft Beers in the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch (1:30 – 3:05 p.m.)

• First Pitch: Hector Valdez Jr., Professional Boxer

• National Anthem and God Bless America performed by Ashley Mahon

Sunday, July 11 vs. Athletics – 1:35 p.m. – BSSW

• Blue Bell Sunday: Limited Tickets Available at texasrangers.com/themenights

• Giveaway: Rangers Powder Blue Fleece Blanket, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts (First 7,000)

• Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday, $1.00 ice cream for children 13 and under

• In-game recognition of Rangers Relievers and Arlington ISD Leading Off Students

• National Anthem and God Bless America performed by Judd Latimer

GUEST POLICIES AND PROTOCOLS FOR ALL 2021 TEXAS RANGERS GAMES AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

• Masks are recommended for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

• Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the ballpark.

• Globe Life Field is cashless. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards are accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

• Safe distancing is encouraged in concession lines and retail locations.

• Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear gallon sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for dietary concerns and infants.

• All bags and purses must be soft sided and not exceed the Major League Baseball bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8” All backpacks are prohibited, except single-compartment drawstring bags. Exceptions are for those bags that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. All bags are subject to search before entering the ballpark.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com or call 972.RANGERS.