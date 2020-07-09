Rangers to host Toronto in 2021 season opener

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

Arlington, Texas – The Texas Rangers will host the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2021 home opener at Globe Life Field on Monday, April 5 as the club begins its 50th season in Arlington. The complete 2021 schedule was announced today by Major League Baseball.

The Rangers will open the 2021 season with a three-game series in Kansas City beginning on Thursday, April 1. It will be the 21st time in 50 seasons that the Rangers have opened on the road, the first since 2015 at Oakland.

Following the trip to Kansas City, the Rangers will return to Globe Life Field for a six-game homestand from April 5-11 that features three contests each with the Blue Jays and San Diego Padres. It will be fourth time that Toronto has been the opponent in the Rangers’ home opener with Texas being victorious on the three previous occasions: 1986, 1990, and 2010.

The Rangers will play at Globe Life Field 15 times in a span of 25 total games from April 5-May 2 with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox making appearances following that first homestand.

With 15 teams in each league, interleague play will take place throughout the entire regular season for the ninth straight year. Clubs will play 19 games against division opponents (76 total games) and either six or seven contests vs. non-divisional league opponents in home and home series (66 total games). Each club will also play 20 interleague games (10 home/10 road), with the Rangers facing the five N.L. West clubs for a second consecutive season in 2021.

Texas will play 19 times each versus A.L. West Division foes Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle. In interleague play, the Rangers will host Colorado and San Diego for three games each and have two-game home and home series with both Arizona and San Francisco. Texas rounds out its interleague schedule with three-game road series against the Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Texas closes the 2021 regular season with a six-game homestand with the Angels and Indians, September 28-October 3.

Game times for the 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date.