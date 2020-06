The Rangers officially signed their top two picks in the MLB draft, second baseman Justin Foscue and outfielder Evan Carter.

With negotiations still underway for 2020, Foscue’s plan for preparation is easily explained.

Justin Foscue said, “Go hit and field, it’s that simple. I’ll try to workout wherever I can really or whatever’s open. I can workout at my high school. I’m gonna go to work every single day and that’s I can do, so I’ll hit, I’ll field and try to get stronger in the weight room.”