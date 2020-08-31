Rangers Trade Deadline rumors swirling

Dusty Baker said, “Lets face it, you do not want to face the Los Angeles Dodgers when your backs are against the wall in the regular season. Now, the Rangers fall to 12-21 after falling two out of three games this weekend against LA, including 7-2 this evening. Now the question seems pretty simple and has a solid answer: Will the Rangers either settle at the deadline and sit and wait or will they sell off their best players? It seems like they are being rather active during this trade deadline according to Jon Paul Morosi. He says there has been interest in Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo as well. If the Rangers are listening like he says they are, then it seems pretty likely that this may be a full blown rebuild for the Rangers moving forward and it makes sense when you look at it. The Rangers have two Top-100 prospects in Josh Jung at 58 and Sam Huff at 79, the catcher. Other teams that they’re in talks with: The LA Dodgers have four Top-100 prospects, the Padres have six, the Atlanta Braves have four, the White Sox have four, let’s add the Twins with four and the Phillies with four on top of that. The Rangers are looking to try and get some sort of elite prospects moving forward to try to have something to rebuild and maybe build around Josh Jung moving forward. Remember, Lance Lynn is 33 years old and while he is dominant this and is definitely a candidate in the Cy Young race right now, it only seems like this is the best time to sell him off while his value is at its height. Joey Gallo could be in a similar situation, obviously he’s much younger, but the value seems to be probably as high as it can go. It’s not a fun process, the rebuild is one of the least exciting things a team can go through. But Rangers fans, this may be for the best. So watch out for Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo tomorrow at 3 PM CT, that is the Trade Deadline cutoff point. Reporting in Arlington, for BCH Sports, I’m Dusty Baker.”