Rangers trade Odor to Yankees for a pair of players

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) stands at the ready during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, March 22, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has acquired outfielder Josh Stowers and catcher/outfielder Antonio Cabello from the New York Yankees in exchange for infielder Rougned Odor and cash considerations. Stowers and Cabello are not on the Rangers’ 40-man roster.

Stowers, 24, was originally selected in the second round of the 2018 June draft by the Seattle Mariners, and was acquired by the Yankees as part of trades that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to Cincinnati. Stowers has batted .268 with a .788 OPS figure over his two professional seasons in 2018-19, last appearing with Charleston (A) of the South Atlantic League in 2019. Stowers, who was rated a top 30 prospect by Baseball America before the 2020 season, played at the University of Louisville, where he was teammates with current Ranger Nick Solak.

The 20-year-old Cabello saw his first professional action in 2018-19, combining for a .251 batting average with 8 home runs and 40 RBI over 102 games. The Venezuela native has played exclusively as an outfielder during his pro career after spending time at catcher before signing with the Yankees. Prior to the 2021 season, Cabello ranked among Yankees top prospect lists produced by Baseball America (20) and FanGraphs (23). His last game action came with Pulaski (Rookie) in the Appalachian League in 2019.

Odor was designated for assignment on April 1 when the Rangers set the club’s season-opening roster. He has spent his entire career in the Texas organization since signing as a non-drafted free agent at the age of 17. Odor has batted .237 with 146 home runs and 458 RBI over 858 MLB games, all with Texas from 2014-20.

The Rangers’ Major League roster remains at the 40-man limit.