Rangers youth to get experience in final weeks of season

2020 has not been kind to the Texas Rangers to say the least. COVID-19 hits and the they’re not able to open Globe Life Field in the way that they want to with fans surrounding this place. Now we have cardboard cut outs behind home plate “watching” the games as the season goes on. The Rangers also struggling on the field, they’ve 20 of their last 25 games you could say their playoff hopes are pretty much dead at this point. So what do the Rangers have to look forward to? What is their upside? Well, at the beginning of the season, Corey Kluber, Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo, Joey Gallo those were the guys that we were supposed to be watching on this team headed in. But, Corey Kluber goes down with the injury at the beginning of the season and the other three guys definitely not performing that they’re supposed. However, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Solak, two guys that are around the .300 batting average range, turning heads with their performance this year and you also have Sam Huff, the prospect the Rangers just called up. He could be the future catcher for this team. But, what do these three guys have in common? They’re young. Huff 22, Kiner-Falefa 25 and Solak 25 as well. Huff was called up by the Rangers the other night. He made his debut against the A’s Friday. He said he was pretty nervous for that one, but he’s still confident and ready to learn in the league.

Sam Huff said, “It was fun getting to play everyone, face guys you’ve watched as a kid. Being there in that moment was cool. It’s just reps, innings, experience, just understanding the flow of the game and understanding what it takes to be a big leaguer.”

Huff and the young guys are just trying to bring the Rangers out of the depths and back into World Series contention. You also have to talk about the pitching staff for the Rangers. They obviously haven’t had much success on the hill this year, but they do have their guys that they can rely on. Lance Lynn has been a great starter for the Rangers this year, he’s 5-2 on the season with 2.52 ERA, he will get the start on the bump Sunday afternoon against the A’s. Jonathan Hernandez has been a guy out of the pen for the Rangers who’s done a great job. 5 wins, 5 holds and a 2.66 ERA. They also have a promising closer in Rafael Montero, 7 saves and a 2.31 ERA for him. Now moving forward, obviously the Rangers will have to get a better starting staff to get more success, but these three guys are great pieces to their team, they can build around moving forward for the next seasons to come.