Realignment craziness returns to Big Country

Every two years, craziness ensues at Region 14.

Haskell Head Coach Brian Hodnett said, “I compared it to the New York stock exchange, I’ve never been there but I can only imagine. It may be not quite that crazy but it’s pretty wild the first couple of minutes because you’re scrambling.”

Eastland Head Coach James Morton said, “It’s probably the closest a football coach gets to being on Wall Street as a broker, it’s pretty hectic there for a little bit and if you don’t get your games in, you’re going to be traveling a lot further.”

Anson Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “This has been one of the more chaotic shuffles of the district realignment for me because we’re going down a division and when you think you have your schedule done, you don’t have it done.”

With the 2020 realignment, coaches scramble to adjust their schedules in response to the reveal of their districts and changes in classifications.

Hodnett said, “Obviously moving up to Division I is going to be new for us but the people we’re playing we’re familiar with, we’ve been playing Spring sports with, and we’ve scrimmaged them or we’ve played them in years past.”

Hagler said, “We know who we’re playing, it’s not a faceless opponent anymore. We’re familiar with a lot of these teams.”

Morton said, “Obviously, we’re familiar with the teams we play. We either have been in their district in the past before we moved up to Division I, played them in non-district, we scrimmaged Merkel. Millsap is a team we haven’t played in a few years but I’m very familiar with the coaches and respect the coaches in the district we’re going to be in.”

Regardless of what the districts will be for the next two seasons, rivalries will remain or will be renewed.

Morton said, “We’re going to keep a lot of those rivalries in tact, we’ve got them in non-district. We’ve got Jim Ned Week 3, Wall Week 1, Holliday Week 2, and Breckenridge Week 4.”

Hodnett said, “It’s kind of good to get some new people in and change things up a little bit, that part makes it exciting. At the same time, you get some pretty heavy hitters in my opinion. We know we’ve got our hands full but that’s part of the fun, go back to work and start getting ready to be the best we can be.”