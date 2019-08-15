Rebuilding underway in Colorado City

Colorado City was 10-2 in 2018. This year, the Wolves are in the process of a major rebuild.

Head coach Dan Gainey needs eight new starters on offense and seven on defense.

Most of the offensive yards graduated from the 2018 team.

That means 2019 is going to be a learning year for the Wolves.

Dan Gainey said, “Right now we have so many new faces, at least for a varsity level team. I believe just trying to get the kids comfortable with what their roles are, get them coached up as well as we can. The early part of the season is difficult but it’s important for us to get better every week.”

Josiah Silva said, “We have a young team, and we have an inexperienced team, so it’s a lot of learning to do, so we’re trying to get all of that experience all in a couple of weeks before our first game.”

Maverick Hale said, “We preach don’t give up, even if we’re down 40, don’t give up. Work as hard as you can, be yourself. Don’t get discouraged if you drop a ball or fumble or something.”

The Wolves open against state-ranked Albany on August 30.